Dallas 9-year-old killed in spring break crash near Texas-Oklahoma border

Dallas
DALLAS - A 9-year-old girl from Dallas was one of two people killed in a crash near the Texas-Oklahoma state line over the weekend.

Three vehicles collided Saturday afternoon near Vernon, which is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita Falls.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was raining at the time and the roads were wet.

The driver of a van lost control on a curved section of the road, went through a grassy median, and crashed head-on into an SUV. A third vehicle also hit the SUV.

The driver of the van died, along with a 9-year-old girl who was in the SUV.

Seven other people, including three children, were hurt.

They’re being treated at a hospital in Vernon.