Czechia National Team arrives in North Texas for World Cup
MANSFIELD, Texas - The Czechia National Team is arriving in North Texas on Friday to set up their base camp for the World Cup.
Czechia National Team
What we know:
The Czech team will call Mansfield Stadium home for the next two months.
The team is expected to arrive at Dallas Love Field on Friday afternoon and then make their way to a hotel near the stadium.
This is Czechia’s first time in the World Cup tournament since 2006. Their last appearance quickly ended in the group stage. So, they’re hoping to redeem themselves and outlast Group A.
What's next:
The team will hold its first training session at Mansfield Stadium on Saturday. Fans were given the opportunity to register in advance for tickets to the event.
Czechia’s first match is next Thursday against Korea Republic at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.
They'll also play South Africa in Atlanta on June 18 and then Mexico in Mexico City on June 24.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the team and past news coverage.