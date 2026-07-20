Taylor Farms cyclospora finding was a false positive, FDA says

The Brief The FDA is now saying the samples of lettuce that were collected from Taylor Farms that were linked to an outbreak of cyclospora, should be considered a false positive. At this time, there are no confirmed positive cyclospora samples collected.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now saying the samples of lettuce that were collected from Taylor Farms that were linked to an outbreak of cyclospora, should be considered a false positive.

What we know:

Initially, the FDA said Saturday, a sample of the Taylor Farms’ lettuce did test positive for the parasite after the supplier pulled all iceberg lettuce from central Mexico heading to the United States.

A spokesperson for Taylor Farms said they were informed that the FDA had made a mistake, saying: "To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a ​single positive product test result for cyclospora."

What they're saying:

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says Texas isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to cyclospora.

I guess the positive is it looks like the cases have tapered off. And we'll probably get through this," Miller tells FOX 4's Steven Dial. "But just caution everybody for there to be any kind of raw vegetable, fruit. Make sure you wash it well because it could possibly have some type of bacteria."

"If you're scared to get it, you just cook your vegetables. You cook your spinach, don't eat it raw, you don't cook that stuff. And you should be fine."

Sid Miller

Reviewed findings

FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive. — Food and Drug Administration

What we know:

The FDA are still working to ensure they collect and analyze product samples. However, at this time there are no confirmed positive Cyclospora samples collected.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Big picture view:

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and may include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

For people who do not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.