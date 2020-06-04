Curfew in Fort Worth no longer in effect

Fort Worth City Council members unanimously ended the city's curfew, going against a recommendation by Mayor Betsy Price.

Similar to the rest of North Texas, Wednesday night's protest in Fort Worth remained peaceful.

It’s been a day of anticipation and planning. But to this point, what started as a peaceful showing, quickly turned turbulent.

“ My door is open always, but I think it’s more important to come out here where you are to come together in unity here and it’s critical we all do that,” Mayor Price said.

The mayor’s words were applauded, but then speakers during public comment erupted with frustration. At least one was escorted out of the chamber after his time had run out.

Durmerrick Ross, a Texas Southern University student who grew up in Fort Worth, told the council that George Floyd is not the only person being mourned.

He challenged them to include Atatiana Jefferson, as well as what happened to Jacqueline Craig.

“America, Fort Worth, Tarrant County. You’ve made a hell of a wound to the black community, and it has not been healed yet. Hear me when I say I’m not here to ask for change, because if you wanted to change you would’ve already done that. If you wanted to do your job, it would not have taken a protest to get you to do that,” Ross aid.

Outside, those who remained marched around city hall and chanted. The group said they will continue to march peacefully.