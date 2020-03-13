Cuomo unveils first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has opened the state's first drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing center in New Rochelle, one of the hardest-hit areas of the coronavirus outbreak.

The facility located in Glen Island Park has six lanes for cars and can handle 200 cars per day. All tests require prior authorization and an appointment.

"This is the New York model. It was designed for this location," said Cuomo. Results would be available in 24-48 hours.

Speaking to reporters, Cuomo said the federal government should hand over testing for COVID-19 to the states due to delays in receiving results.

"The problem has been there are no labs to do the tests," said Cuomo.

There are 148 confirmed coronavirus cases in Westchester County, the most of any community in the state. A one-mile containment zone was in effect in New Rochelle to prevent the spread of the virus.

