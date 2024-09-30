Cruz-Allred Senate race drawing millions in ad dollars to Lone Star State

article

Polls show the Senate race between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Colin Allred is a close race with less the 40 days to go.

Senate Democrats are spending millions to get more ads on the air in support of Allred, a Congressman for the Dallas area.

The newest campaign ad from the Senate Campaign Committee includes women who have been impacted by the State of Texas' abortion ban.

On Saturday, Allred was in Dallas, talking to voters tailgating for the State Fair Classic.

"We are going to beat Ted Cruz by every Texan coming out and being involved in this election. Having support to get folks out is an important part of that," said Allred.

Top priorities for voters include inflation and the economy. A topic that can hurt Democrats on the ballot.

"I know what its like to grow up and struggle. I was raised by a single mom who was a public school teacher. That is why I have been so focused on lowering folks' cost, capping the cost of insulin or trying to lower the cost of childcare or housing. What is Ted Cruz's plan, to cut taxes for the rich? That's not going to help anybody with lowering costs," said Allred.

While polls show a close race, nearly all have Sen. Cruz in the lead.

The latest two ads from Cruz have been focused on transgender athletes in sports.

Cruz sat down with FOX 26's Greg Groogan for an interview that aired as a part of an episode of Texas: The Issue Is earlier this month.

"My record and Colin Allred's record could not be more different. I've spent twelve years leading the fight for jobs in the United States Senate for 30 million Texans, leading the fight for freedom and leading the fight for security. Colin Allred's record has been hard left. His first four years in Congress he voted 100 percent with Nancy Pelosi. He literally did not deviate on a single vote," said Cruz.

On the border, Allred and Democrats have continued to blame Republicans for killing a bipartisan bill.

FOX 4 asked Allred why Democrats didn't push for a bill in the first three years of the Biden Administration.

"We have to do something at the congressional level and the executive level. We have seen that, but what has Ted Cruz done the 12 years he's been in the Senate? Every chance he's gotten, he has prevented us from trying to fix what has happened at the border. To me. the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result," Allred said.

Cruz did not vote to support the bill. He says the bill was bad policy.

"This bill normalized 5,000 illegal immigrants a day. That's 1.8 million immigrants per year, every yea,r forever, in perpetuity," Cruz said.

Allred will be back in Dallas for an event this weekend.

Ted Cruz is starting a bus tour and will be in Dallas on Oct. 15.