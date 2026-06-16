Croatia fans take over Texas for Downtown Dallas parade ahead of World Cup match

The Brief Large crowds of Croatia soccer fans are touring North Texas landmarks ahead of tomorrow's match against England. A fan celebration and parade featuring a football-field-sized team flag kicks off tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Civic Garden Park in Downtown Dallas. Organizers have not confirmed whether the fan group's signature fire show will be featured during tonight's festivities.



In just a few hours, we expect to see a massive crowd of Croatia fans take over Downtown Dallas for a parade and celebration in support of their national team.

They're here, of course, to see the match-up between Croatia" and England tomorrow.

Croatia fans explore North Texas landmarks

Local perspective:

In the meantime, Croatians who spoke with FOX 4 are getting a taste of Texas, as we caught up with a group at the famed Fort Worth Stockyards, taking pictures and sampling some local favorites for the first time.

"So far so good. We love the food and the welcoming of the American people," said one fan supporting Croatia. "So this is my first after trying a Corona, but this one is pretty much okay."

The fan compared beer here to beer in his country and described it as lighter and easier to drink more of.

Dig deeper:

Over in Downtown Dallas, it wasn't hard to spot team Croatia fans as they were decked out in their red and white checkered shirts.

This Matreic family is from a small town outside of Croatia's capital, and it is their first time in Dallas.

"It's really strange. The buildings are very tall. We don't have that in Croatia," said Nico Matreic. :I'm so satisfied because I like history."

They wanted to see the longhorn statues in Pioneer Plaza near the Dallas Convention Center. The cattle are all dressed up for the FIFA World Cup. They also stopped by Dealey Plaza to see where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

"For us, it's an interesting history because we learn when we are kids, you know," said Andre Matreic.

With a bit of American history and food under their belt, their focus will shift to celebrating and supporting their national team with a parade through Downtown Dallas on Tuesday night.

Massive Downtown Dallas parade

Big picture view:

Parade organizers for Croatia will have their giant white and red checkered flag at the event. The flag is roughly the length of a football field and the plan is to march through the streets of Downtown Dallas.

They're also known for their fire shows, but it may not be showcased tonight. We'll have to wait and see.

Regardless, Croatia fans know how to have a good time, so expect lots of chanting.

"We’re excited. You can see the look on my face right now. This is my first interview in my whole life, and we are going to support our country, Croatia," said Croatian fan, Jakob Levanic.

"It's crazy, you will see. You will see today, I think."

What's next:

The celebration kicks off at 7:15 p.m. here at Civic Garden Park off Main Street in Downtown Dallas.