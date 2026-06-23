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Crews work to put out recycling facility fire in Forest Hill

By
FOX Local
Forest Hill
Published June 23, 2026 11:55 AM CDT
Published June 23, 2026 11:55 AM CDT

FOREST HILL, Texas - Multiple fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a recycling center in Forest Hill.

The fire is at a recycling facility just south of I-20 and 287 in the south-east part of Fort Worth. It is a large commercial property in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Circle.

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Kennedale, Fort Worth, Forest Hill and Tarrant County ESD 1 has responded.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article is from fire departments on the scene and Sky 4.

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