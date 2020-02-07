Crews search Lake Ray Hubbard for missing Rowlett man

article

Dallas and Rowlett police are looking for a missing man in Lake Ray Hubbard.

Family members last heard from 35-year-old Joshua Parker on Sunday. His vehicle was found a few days later parked at Paddle Point Park near the lake.

Parker’s family told police he does own a blue, single person kayak that is also missing.

So far police and search teams haven’t found any sign of Parker or the blue kayak at the lake. They planned to continue searching Friday.

Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts is also asked to call the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6220.