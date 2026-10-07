Pilot killed in small plane crash in Fort Worth

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The Brief A Lancair IV-P crashed in Tarrant County on Wednesday morning. Emergency responders arrived to find the aircraft "fully involved" with wires at the scene. Officials say only the pilot was onboard.



The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning near the Hicks Airfield.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. in Fort Worth on West Bonds Ranch and Thatcher roads. That's near the Hicks Airfield, east of Eagle Mountain Lake.

First responders reported the plane hit several power lines as it went down and burst into flames.

Officials said the pilot, who was the only one on board, died in the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

What they're saying:

I will say that this was pretty close to a residential community. There was a grass fire and stuff that started once the plane did crash. That was extinguished as well. As unfortunate as a circumstance as this is, it did not hit any homes. It stayed just here to the street. There were no other injuries," said Craig Trojacek, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the aircraft to crash.

The investigation is ongoing.