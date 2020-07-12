Crews recover bodies of missing fishermen near Possum Kingdom Lake

article

Texas Game Warden crews found the bodies of two missing fishermen who fell into the water near Possum Kingdom Lake late Thursday.

Officials said three 19-year-old males, who are reportedly from the Fort Worth area, went into the water while they were fishing.

One was able to make it out, but the other two never resurfaced.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews searching for missing fishermen near Possum Kingdom Lake

The body of one of the fishermen was found Saturday at about 9 p.m.

Crews continued to search for the other missing fisherman in an area just south of the dam that’s part of the Brazos River.

Advertisement

His body was recovered just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The names of the drowning victims have not yet been released.