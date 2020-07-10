Crews searching for missing fishermen near Possum Kingdom Lake

article

Texas Game Warden crews are searching for two missing fishermen who fell into the water near Possum Kingdom Lake.

Officials said three 19-year-old males went into the water while they were fishing late Thursday. One was able to make it out but the other two are still missing.

The search is focused on an area just south of the dam that’s part of the Brazos River. It’s a popular area for fishing.

Video from SKY 4 showed crews scanning the surface of the water with a helicopter. They’re also reportedly using underwater cameras.

The missing men are from the Fort Worth area, officials said.