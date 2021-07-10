Crews get fire under control at Fort Worth golf cart business

article

Firefighters said they have control of a fast-moving fire that ripped through a Fort Worth business early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m., at Metro Golf Cars on the South Freeway, near Seminary Drive.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

No one was at the business at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The power company had to shut off electricity to the business because the power lines started sparking while they were fighting the fire.

Fort Worth firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but said they expected to be at the scene putting out hot spots most of the morning.

The cause is under investigation.