Crews battle brush fire near homes in Krum

Crews battled a brush fire in Krum in Denton County on Thursday afternoon.

SKY 4 showed the fires burning north of Highway 380.

The flames were not far from homes in the Big Sky Estates.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of North Texas due to the hot and dry weather.

A Red Flag Warning means "rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.