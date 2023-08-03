Crews battle brush fire near homes in Krum
Image 1 of 3
▼
PONDER, Texas - Crews battled a brush fire in Krum in Denton County on Thursday afternoon.
SKY 4 showed the fires burning north of Highway 380.
The flames were not far from homes in the Big Sky Estates.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of North Texas due to the hot and dry weather.
A Red Flag Warning means "rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions."
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.