Crews assembling Galleria Dallas Christmas tree

article

Crews are working to build the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas.

Work on the festive tree began Sunday and will last through Wednesday, according to officials.

It takes a crew of 50 people to set up the 95-foot tall tree on the center ice skating rink.

Once done, it will be lit with 450,000 LED lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 10-foot custom star on top.

The Galleria tree has been a Dallas tradition since 1984.