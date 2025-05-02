Expand / Collapse search

Creamy White Bean & Kale Soup Recipe | The Ten

Published  May 2, 2025 12:50pm CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

Cowboys cheerleaders, gluten-free dining & more

On the Thursday, May 1, 2025 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello hang out with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director Kelli Finglass. The folks at Bellagreen share recipes from their gluten-free menu, and meteorologist Kylie Capps stops by to talk about the books currently on her reading list.

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil -2 oz vl
  • Yellow onion diced -1 cup
  • Garlic chop- ½ Tbsp
  • Carrots diced -1 cup
  • Thyme & oregano chop -1 tsp
  • Basil chop ½ oz vl
  • White wine-2 oz vl
  • Marinara sauce or (Tomato sauce)  -1 cup
  • Water hot -4 cups
  • Veggies Base (gluten free)-2.5 tsp
  • Salt kosher -1.5 tsp
  • Black pepper -1 tsp
  • White cannellini beans cooked 0R (Kidney beans)   -4 cups
  • Heavy whipping cream-½ cup
  • kale chop -2 cups or 2 oz wt

Directions:

1. Gather all ingredients and tools necessary 
2. Heat the oil into a soup pot on high heat 
3. Add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes 
4. Add the carrots, herbs & salt, pepper and cook for another 2 minutes 
5. Add the wine. Let it simmer for 2 minutes or until it evaporates 
6. Add marinara sauce and cook for 2 minutes 
7. Into a separate container combine the hot water and veggie base. Then add to the pot 
8. Let it cook for 5 minutes or until it boils
9. Add the beans and heavy cream continue cooking for 3 minutes or until it boils 
10. Removed from stove  
11. OPTIONAL. Blend the soup with the immersion blender for 1 minute or just enough to break the beans and carrots down.
12. Add the chopped kale and mixed well. 
13. Ready to serve

