Creamy White Bean & Kale Soup Recipe | The Ten
Ingredients:
- Olive oil -2 oz vl
- Yellow onion diced -1 cup
- Garlic chop- ½ Tbsp
- Carrots diced -1 cup
- Thyme & oregano chop -1 tsp
- Basil chop ½ oz vl
- White wine-2 oz vl
- Marinara sauce or (Tomato sauce) -1 cup
- Water hot -4 cups
- Veggies Base (gluten free)-2.5 tsp
- Salt kosher -1.5 tsp
- Black pepper -1 tsp
- White cannellini beans cooked 0R (Kidney beans) -4 cups
- Heavy whipping cream-½ cup
- kale chop -2 cups or 2 oz wt
Directions:
1. Gather all ingredients and tools necessary
2. Heat the oil into a soup pot on high heat
3. Add the onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes
4. Add the carrots, herbs & salt, pepper and cook for another 2 minutes
5. Add the wine. Let it simmer for 2 minutes or until it evaporates
6. Add marinara sauce and cook for 2 minutes
7. Into a separate container combine the hot water and veggie base. Then add to the pot
8. Let it cook for 5 minutes or until it boils
9. Add the beans and heavy cream continue cooking for 3 minutes or until it boils
10. Removed from stove
11. OPTIONAL. Blend the soup with the immersion blender for 1 minute or just enough to break the beans and carrots down.
12. Add the chopped kale and mixed well.
13. Ready to serve