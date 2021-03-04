Crash leaves woman dead in Lancaster

article

A woman died when her pickup truck landed upside down in a creek overnight in the southern Dallas County suburb of Lancaster.

The truck went down an embankment while the woman was driving on Interstate 35 near Belt Line Road.

It went over a wall and through a guardrail before landing in the water-filled creek upside down.

Firefighters tried to save the 40-year-old woman but couldn’t. Her name hasn’t yet been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.