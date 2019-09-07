Crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35 in Dallas leaves at least 1 injured
DALLAS - A 33-year-old man was hospitalized in a crash that involved an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office was called out to the crash just before 12:30 a.m.
Authorities found that an 18-wheeler had hit the concrete wall in the northbound lanes of I-35, near the Dallas North Tollway exit.
The 18-wheeler crashed into a truck in the southbound lanes, and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported a 33-year-old man to a hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.
Postal police were contacted, since the 18-wheeler was a postal delivery vehicle.
At least two other vehicles were involved in the aftermath of the crash.