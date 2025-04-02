Crash on I-35 in Denton sends 9 to the hospital

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A passenger van associated with My Health My Resources was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Denton on Wednesday afternoon. Nine people were sent to the hospital, including six from the passenger van. Two people have critical injuries.



Nine people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in Denton.

What we know:

Denton police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 near FM 474.

Images from SKY 4 showed multiple vehicles that appeared to be involved, including a passenger van.

Police said a total of nine people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition.

Six of those nine people were in the passenger van associated with My Health My Resources, which provides services for residents with disabilities and mental health challenges.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on exactly how many vehicles were involved on what caused the crash.