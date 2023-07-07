Crash at Dallas train crossing leaves 1 dead

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man is dead after crashing his car into a freight train Friday morning near Dallas Love Field.

Police said the man apparently didn’t notice the train, which was stopped on the track and partly blocking Cedar Spring Road just south of Mockingbird Lane.

There is no railroad crossing arm by the service track in that area.

A flashing light was recently installed to warn drivers about the railroad crossing, but it is not yet in service.

The man was alone in the car and the only person hurt.

His name has not yet been released.