Crandall police investigating after three injured in shooting

Crandall police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured three.

What we know:

Officers were called to Bunker Hill Lane just before 10 p.m. Friday where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police said while they were at the scene, another call came in about two other people that were also shot.

The two people were found at the intersection of F.M. 2757 and Kraft Road. Police said they believe those people could have also been involved in the same shooting.

All three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Crandall police said they were working to determine who the victims and suspects are.