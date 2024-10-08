Crandall High School student arrested after bringing two guns to school

article

A Crandall High School student was arrested on Tuesday after bringing two handguns onto the school's campus.

A letter to parents obtained by FOX 4 says that Crandall ISD Police are investigating the incident and the student will be "charged to the full extent of the law."

The school says it encourages students, staff and community members to report suspicious activity.

Staff members will be available for students who would like to talk about things.