North Texas soccer player dies weeks after collapsing during workout

The Brief A senior soccer player at Crandall High School died last week, two weeks after collapsing while working out with friends at his home gym. Julian Gilbert's memory lives on through his organ donation, as well as gold ribbons and t-shirts designed in his honor. Family members are awaiting the results of an autopsy. They want answers as to why the seemingly healthy teenager collapsed in the first place.



A North Texas high school athlete died after collapsing while exercising.

Julian Gilbert’s friends and family are now trying to come to terms with his death and looking for answers.

Crandall High School Soccer Player Dies

What we know:

Tomorrow would have been Julian Gilbert’s 17th birthday.

But on July 25, the Crandall High School senior soccer player started seeing spots while working out with his friends at his home gym. He collapsed, hitting his head.

Gilbert’s father performed CPR until a helicopter arrived to transport him to the hospital. Sadly, he never recovered.

"It was brain. The brain stem herniated. What we were told once the brain stem herniated the functions of life are controlled by the brain stem, and it was no longer present," said Chad Gilbert, his father.

Gilbert had just gotten his driver’s permit and chose to become an organ donor. So, his organs were donated before his death this past Thursday.

What we don't know:

Gilbert’s parents still want to know what caused him to collapse in the first place. He was a seemingly healthy teenager and had no pre-existing conditions that they were aware of.

They are waiting for answers from an autopsy, but those results could take several weeks.

Julian Gilbert Remembered

What they're saying:

Gilbert’s family said he was caring, loving, giving, and always happy. He was also a beloved member of the Crandall Pirates soccer team.

"They’ve been amazing. Everybody, the team, the school, the support online, just everyone who knew him loved him. It’s just been amazing," his dad said.

What you can do:

Gold ribbons are now hanging across the city of Crandall in Gilbert’s memory. That was his favorite color.

T-shirts honoring his life are also being sold to help raise money for his family.

"We wanted to jump in and help and do anything we could to help support the family," said Beth Maroney, the co-owner of Ink It Printing in Crandall.

Gilbert’s older cousin works at the shop and came up with the idea. Her aunt came up with the design and slogans, "Always chasing the hardest fights," and "Strong like Julian."

"I love my cousin. I want to support my family the way I should be. I hope that his mom knows I love her and I will be with her throughout this whole process. We need to stick together," said Jade Lovato, his cousin.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night at their home.

Gilbert’s celebration of life will be on Aug. 16 at Central Baptist Church in Crandall from noon to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and asked to wear gold.