Sadelle's Highland Park cranberry mostarda recipe
Orders for the ‘Holiday Box’ must be placed by December 10th.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of granulated sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons white wine
- 2 teaspoons of mustard powder
- 3 cups of fresh cranberries
- 4 teaspoons of mustard seeds
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the cranberries are broken down and reduced to a jam-like consistency, approximately 15-25 minutes.
3. Remove the heat and let cool to room temperature and then serve.
Notes:
Prep time is 5min
Cook time is 20 minutes