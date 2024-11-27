Expand / Collapse search

Sadelle's Highland Park cranberry mostarda recipe

By
Published  November 27, 2024 10:27am CST
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Sadelle's Highland Park 'Holiday Box' inside look

Proceeds from 'Holiday Box' purchases from Sadelle's will go to Dallas families in need. Here's a look at what's inside along with how to make Cranberry Mostarda.

Orders for the ‘Holiday Box’ must be placed by December 10th. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons white wine
  • 2 teaspoons of mustard powder
  • 3 cups of fresh cranberries
  • 4 teaspoons of mustard seeds

Directions: 

1. Combine all ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the cranberries are broken down and reduced to a jam-like consistency, approximately 15-25 minutes. 
3. Remove the heat and let cool to room temperature and then serve. 

Notes:

Prep time is 5min

Cook time is 20 minutes