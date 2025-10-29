‘Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunfire’: DeSoto shooting, killing coyotes after recent pet attacks

article

The Brief The city of DeSoto, Texas, began an overnight operation on Oct. 29 to lethally remove coyotes, warning residents they "may hear shots" during the process. The operation is a response to recent incidents involving coyote attacks on domestic pets and is being conducted by USDA Wildlife Services. The decision has drawn backlash from residents and wildlife biologists who argue that killing coyotes is ineffective and negatively impacts the local ecosystem.



The City of DeSoto began an operation to remove coyotes through lethal means around 2 a.m. Oct. 29, citing recent coyote activity and incidents involving pet attacks.

Local perspective:

The city notified residents in a social media post, warning: "Don’t be alarmed if you hear gunfire during this time."

The operation is being handled by USDA Wildlife Services, which will work exclusively from its vehicles and coordinate directly with DeSoto police.

Community Backlash and Ecological Concerns

The decision has sparked immediate backlash from residents on social media, many of whom expressed concerns over how the lethal removal of these predators will affect the local ecosystem.

What they're saying:

Resident Sheena De La O wrote about the coyotes on her property, noting their beneficial role: "They help keep the other critters in check—squirrels, opossums, raccoons, skunks. Please don’t kill them."

Mary Riley-Samuels, who claims she studied predators in North Texas, argued that lethal removal is ineffective. She stated, "Coyotes are keystone species that impact the rest of the ecosystem. Killing off coyotes will greatly reduce species richness in the area. Additionally, coyotes will have more babies to replace their reduced population, making this method ineffective."

What we don't know:

At this time, FOX 4 has received no immediate reports of coyote attacks in the area. Furthermore, the city has not disclosed how many coyotes are planned for removal.