Coyote attacks child, 8, in Frisco

article

The Brief An 8-year-old in Frisco is recovering after being attacked by a coyote on Monday while walking with her mother. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries before her mother chased the animal away. Three coyotes have been removed from the neighborhood for testing; it's currently unknown if the attacking coyote was diseased.



An 8-year-old from Frisco is recovering from injuries after a coyote attack on Monday, officials say.

The Frisco Police Department's Wednesday release says the attack happened while the child was walking with her mother in a Frisco neighborhood.

Frisco Coyote Attack

What we know:

The attack happened around 4:05 p.m. in the Lexington Park community near Lacy Lane and Tall Timbers Trail, the PD said in their release.

They say the child was walking ahead of her mother when she was attacked by the coyote.

The 8-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the city said, including scratches and a bite. The mother was able to chase the animal away.

Following the attack, Frisco Animal Services and representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture's Texas Wildlife Services Program were able to find and remove three coyotes from the neighborhood, Frisco PD said. The coyotes have been sent for testing.

What we don't know:

The release does not say whether the coyote is suspected to have been carrying a disease.

What you can do:

The PD's release includes recommendations on how to handle an interaction with an aggressive coyote:

While walking or jogging, consider carrying something that makes a loud noise to scare off an animal, such as an airhorn or whistle.

If you walk small animals, ensure they are on a leash.

Do not allow domesticated animals to roam freely outdoors.

Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container.

Anyone who observes what appears to be an aggressive animal should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or call 911.