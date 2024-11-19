Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Osa Odighizuwa partner with Duncanville ISD for turkey giveaway

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa are giving away hundreds of turkeys and other items to families in Duncanville.

The giveaway is a collaboration with Duncanville ISD and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"Just looking for ways to help out. The holiday season is probably like one of the best times to get into the community and then go out and give when people are in need," Odighizuwa said. "Obviously, there’s need year-round, and we do events year-round. But the holiday season is one of the big, big times when we can get out there and just make it impact and do some good."

"I feel good giving back," Parson said. "I had humble beginnings. And to be out here with Osa and his team and my team to put on this amazing event, that makes my day. That makes my week."

Some of the recipients were in the BBBS program.

"It’s not every day does a kid get to see an NFL player, but they don’t get seen an NFL player who was like them," said Jenny Harper with the BBBS program. "They’re a ‘little’ in our program, and Osa was a ‘little’ in our program. It’s just that if you can see it, you can be it. They get to see a bigger future."

Also in the crowd volunteering were members of the back-to-back state-champion Duncanville High School football team.

"I just wanna pay that forward because I wouldn’t be at this point in my life without the Big Brother Big Sister program," Odighizuwa said. "And that’s part of the reason why I started the foundation is because of my mom as well, raising me and my three other brothers by herself. So I just wanted to be able to give back and pay it forward, all the kindness that was shown to us so I get to this point."

Tuesday’s event gave away 500 turkeys to families in need.