Cowboys players, FOX 4's Shannon Murray swing for the fences for charity in Frisco

Athletes, celebrities and some of your favorite media members took some swings for great causes Wednesday in Frisco.

Several Dallas Cowboys players were in attendance at the 10th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby Challenge at Riders Field.

Pass rusher Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs and quarterback Dak Prescott were among those swinging for the fences, but it was linebacker Leighton Vander Esch who won the event.

Vander Esch also won the Derby last year.

Despite being out of their element Cowboys players were as competitive as ever.

"It is a great event and to see some of the guys who get so into it, the Micahs and Leighton. Leighton was talking some smack, he won it last year. You know Dak will be in the mix. It will be a fun event," said Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Parsons was frustrated with his pitcher, Trevon Diggs.

"He's throwing them, just wherever, like, no consistency. I just started trying to swing at anything. I was just getting frustrated," said Parsons.

"I feel like it is everybody against Micah at this point," said Prescott. "He's the only one trying to bat and make it more than raising money for charity. At this point I think everyone wants him to go out there and keep having duds like that for his rounds."

Money raised by the Cowboys goes to the Salvation Army.

The ball may not have gone out of the ballpark, but FOX 4 anchor/reporter Shannon Murray still hit a homerun for her charity ‘Girls on the Run.’

Shannon raised $900 for Girls on the Run DFW.

Between the players and media participants a total of $113,000 was raised for charities.