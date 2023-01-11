Cowboys DE Sam Williams cited for crash in Plano

article

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams is being cited for reckless driving for a crash last month.

On December 22, Williams sideswiped another car while traveling south on Preston Road in his Corvette in Plano.

Williams walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and neck strain.

The other driver was not severely injured.

They were both briefly hospitalized.

The offense is classified as a misdemeanor.