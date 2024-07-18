COVID cases rising in North Texas as FLiRT variant spreads

The CDC says COVID cases are on the rise across the country with many people in North Texas testing positive.

A new variant called FLiRT is spreading in the U.S., particularly in southern states.

"It has some of the symptoms that some of the previous variants or mutations have had. With nasal congestion, sore throat and fever. Not as much cough which throws people off," said Lisa Burch, a nurse practitioner at the Citra Urgent Care clinic in University Park.

Health officials have reported a recent uptick in urgent care visits and some hospitalizations, but for most people, the symptoms appear to be mild.

Burch says the clinic has seen about a 25 to 30 percent increase in the number of positive COVID cases in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Las Vegas conference

Many people don't know they have it.

"If they're having cold or flu symptoms because we are seeing an uptick in COVID, definitely have them put on a mask," said Burch.

Image of an iHealth at home Covid-19 rapid antigen test supplied for free by the U.S. Postal Service. Photographer: Angus Mordant/ Bloomberg/Getty Images

The State of Texas stopped tracking COVID hospitalizations on May 31, but according to the DFW Hospital Council, hospitalizations are not increasing at the same rate.

"If you're having a fever and some of these symptoms, it's probably not a bad idea to test yourself for COVID," said Burch.

Cases are expected to rise once again in the fall and winter.

The CDC recommends updated COVID vaccines for Americans ages six months and older, even if they have previously been vaccinated against the virus.

"If you get infected in one year, you may have immunity against that particular variant. But, you know, one or two years down the road, if the virus is evolved enough, you may be susceptible again to infection," said Dr. Lauren Ancel Meyers, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Burch says antiviral medications like Paxlovid can really be effective in reducing the severity of the virus, but it needs to be taken within 72 hours of when you first start experiencing symptoms.

Always talk to your medical provider about the best course of treatment.

