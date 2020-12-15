COVID-19 vaccines arrive at more North Texas hospitals, nursing homes to get access next week

More hospitals in North Texas will get shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. That includes Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Parkland is scheduled to receive 5,800 doses of the new vaccine on Tuesday – a delivery that is already boosting morale at the medical facility.

Like other hospitals on Monday, Parkland’s frontline health care workers will be the first in line to get the shots.

Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said the hospital will administer about 600 vaccines per day throughout the week.

“Such an exciting day. We are going to be in a whirlwind of events probably for the next couple of weeks,” Dr. Chang said. “I smile every time I talk about it because this is pure relief and joy that is coming and what a fabulous time for it to come with the holidays.”

Dr. Chang was also quick to point out that the arrival of the vaccine does not mean it’s the end of the pandemic. But he said it could perhaps be viewed as the beginning of the end.

North Texas and other areas across the country are still in the midst of a surge in people contracting COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization.

In Dr. Chang’s view, people will still need to take precautions against the virus until inoculations reach about 80% of the population.

UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth are also scheduled to receive vaccines for their health care workers on Tuesday.

Although nursing home residents are among the first in the country to get access to the vaccine, most won’t get their shots for at least a few more days.

That’s because a majority of long-term care facilities are participating in a federal program that uses pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccines. That partnership is expected to launch on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control said more than 1,100 clinics nationwide will begin that day.

Also, some area that chose to use Moderna’s vaccine, which hasn’t been approved by the Federal Drug Administration yet, will have to wait a little longer.