COVID-19 vaccinations begin for Cook Children’s staff

article

There was excitement at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on Monday as employees received the first COVID-19 vaccinations at the hospital.

Officials said at least 2,000 medical professionals got their first doses of the Pfizer's vaccine.

Nurses and doctors said the shots mean protecting themselves as well as their community and their families.

"Every day this year I've been scared to bring the virus home to my family. Especially my parents, so this is a big day. And honestly, I'm just ready to hug my patients again. Which is the truth. I miss hugging them," said Dr. Diane Arnaout, M.D.

The number of patients with COVID-19 is dropping at Cook Children's.

On Friday, there were 25 patients hospitalized and on Monday there were 12.