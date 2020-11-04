COVID-19 hospitalizations up 126% in North Texas since September

article

The United States reported its second-highest number of new coronavirus cases on election day, with more than 91,000 infections.

The country’s five highest days of COVID-19 cases have all been recorded since Oct. 29. That affirms health experts’ warnings another surge may get worse.

In some states, not only is there a spike in cases but more and more children by percentage are getting the virus.

Here in North Texas, the number of new cases fell slightly in our area Tuesday but remains fairly high. There were more than 1,700 new cases in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

Dallas County specifically has seen an increase in the seven-day rolling average number of confirmed and probable cases with a percentage of positive tests above 15%.

“For the seventh week in a row, we’ve seen our average number of daily cases on the CDC weekly report increase, and for the last three weeks, it has increased more than 100 per week. It now stands at 733 average daily cases for the week ending October 24, the highest week on record since July,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Advertisement

Jenkins also said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in school-aged children is now twice as high as it was three weeks ago.

“We know what we need to do to curve the spread of this virus, we just need to summon the community resolve to do it. Increasingly we are seeing cases come from home gatherings and it’s very important to wear a mask and engage in social distancing. Avoid gatherings of people outside your home and find other ways to stay close,” he said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas have increased 20% over the past two weeks and 126% since September, according to data from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Doctors are concerned that with the upcoming holidays and more people socializing indoors because of the colder weather, that number could climb even higher.