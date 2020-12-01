Court judge in Wise County dies because of COVID-19

article

A judge in Wise County passed away Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.

Flags in the county were lowered Monday in honor of 65-year-old County Court-at-Law Judge Melton Cude.

“Judge Cude -- as a human, as a judge, and as an elected official -- was just about as good as it gets. He was a true public servant and continually invested his time and his heart in this community. He was a fair and honest judge and always had such a pleasant, optimistic spirit about him. The courthouse and the community will miss him greatly,” Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook. “Let’s honor his life and service by holding ourselves to those same standards: honesty, integrity, and a positive spirit.”

Cude was one of the longest-serving elected officials in the county, serving for more than 30 years and nine terms.

The Decatur resident leaves behind a wife, children and several grandchildren.

His funeral is set for Friday at the First Baptist Church in Decatur.