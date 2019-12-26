Court date set for 'close friend' of missing Austin mother

A hearing date has been set for Magen Fieramusca.

Her hearing is set for Thursday, January 2, 2020.

RELATED: Funeral for Heidi Broussard to be held in Louisiana

Magen Fieramusca, the so-called ‘close friend’ of murdered South Austin mother Heidi Broussard has been implicated in her death and her daughter Margo Carey’s kidnapping. Although police haven't officially linked Fieramusca to the case, her charges match the two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a corpse that the Austin Police Department announced had been brought against a suspect when they found Broussard's body.

33-year-old Broussard and Margo Carey, who was born on November 26, had last been seen Thursday, December 12 in Austin after Broussard dropped off an older child at Cowan Elementary School in the morning. On Friday, December 20, Broussard was found dead and the baby girl was found safe at a home more than 100 miles away in the Houston area. Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle parked behind the house, she had been strangled to death.

RELATED: Margo Carey reunited with family just in time for Christmas

Fieramusca's car was present at the crime scene.

Advertisement

She was taken into custody in Harris County and was later booked into Travis County Jail. Magen Fieramusca is being held on $600,000 bail and police said more charges are possible.

RELATED: Texas mom's friend unwittingly revealed details about suspect during podcast interview as police zeroed in

In a statement to FOX 7 Austin, the lawyers representing Magen Fieramusca said that the hearing date is likely a place holder and not one in which Magen Fieramusca will be attending. "At this time, we have no information from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office regarding additional charges and do not know when Ms. Fieramusca will appear in court. As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."

---

RELATED

'Close friend' of missing Austin mother implicated in her death, kidnapping baby

Investigation in Harris County believed to be connected to Austin missing mom, baby case

Community organizes search for missing Austin mother, baby

Family of missing Austin woman, newborn pleads for safe return

Boyfriend of missing South Austin woman, baby speaks out