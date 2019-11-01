Couple who met on Halloween in college and got engaged on Halloween have first child on Halloween

Halloween has always had special meaning to one Austin couple and now it's even more meaningful thanks to the birth of their first child.

Jessica Kessinger and Timothy Simon welcomed baby girl Emory at St. David's Medical Center just before 8 a.m. on October 31.

Kessinger and Simon met on Halloween in college in Kansas and they got engaged on Halloween too.

The two say that they've always made a big deal about Halloween and thrown parties and dressed up so the holiday is special because it "kind of symbolizes a shared hobby and love that we have."

Kessinger and Simon say they were dressed as a member of the Blue Man group and Marie Antoinette when they met and that Simon was dressed as a giant lizard mascot when he asked Kessinger to marry him.

Emory's official due date was November 16 and Kessinger says a part of her had hoped that Emory would arrive on Halloween.

"I didn't believe it would happen. I thought that's too crazy. But it did. So when my water broke I just started laughing," Kessinger says.

Simon adds that what was a stressful situation "was very comical for us" and just made sense.

Right at the stroke of midnight on Halloween Kessinger's water broke and at 7:57 a.m. Emory was born weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

"I had my hopes that it could happen and then all my friends were texting me where’s the Halloween baby...and I got to text them back and say oh she’s here," Kessinger says.

The couple says they plan on having a party for Emory each year, maybe multiple ones and they'll possibly be spooky themed.

They even know the first costume Emory will wear: a flamingo.