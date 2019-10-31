Couple who has volunteered at Fort Worth hospital for decades given special send off

article

A North Texas couple committed to serving others got a heartwarming commendation from a hospital.

Paul and Zelma Hill retired from their careers in the late 80s, and every week since then, they've been volunteers at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth.

If it's Thursday, the sound of popcorn popping in the lobby at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Hospital means Zelma Hill is close by.

And if you need directions inside the hospital, Zelma's husband, Paul, has got you covered there.

However, on this Thursday, it's bittersweet for the Hills.

The devoted volunteer couple is saying goodbye after 23 years of serving hospital guests, patients, and staff.

An impromptu presentation marked a third retirement of sorts for the couple.

Married since 1968, Paul is an Air Force veteran and retired electrical assemblyman, while Zelma retired from Texas Instruments in the late 80s.

"It makes you feel good that you're helping somebody," Paul said. “It's good they're coming to you asking for help and you're able to help, that's a good feeling."

"They've committed over 12,000 hours. They are here every Thursday, rain or shine. Sometimes it's ice, they still come in,” said Janice Whitmire, COO of Baylor All Saints Medical Center. "They give back, not only by selling popcorn, it seems like that's nothing, but it adds up. Every year, they give that money back, our volunteers do, and buy equipment for the hospital.”

Zelma started out delivering flowers to patients, but said that made her too emotional

"When somebody's sick and hurting, I hurt. So I couldn't handle that one," she said.

FOX4's Dionne Anglin shares a special connection to this volunteer duo, as they are her aunt and uncle. She's proud to call this inspiring couple family.