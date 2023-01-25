Couple recreates ‘Friends,’ ‘Seinfeld’ sets for sitcom-themed Airbnbs

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brenda and Otto Baum have created the "Sitcom Suites" where their Airbnb rentals are designed after television shows. (Hailey Bollinger)

Ever wanted to step back in time and live inside your favorite television sitcoms?

That’s exactly what Brenda and Otto Baum had in mind when they started designing their Airbnb rooms.

The couple opened up the "Sitcom Suites" in Cincinnati, Ohio, where each unit inside a four-family apartment building is themed after a television sitcom.

RELATED: Universal Resort opening huge haunted experience in Las Vegas: Here's what we know

FRIENDS -- "The One With Two Parts: Part 1" Episode 116 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay -- (Photo by: Pa Expand

Guests can book the "Seinfeld" or the "Friends" units as early as April for $175 per night. "The Golden Girls" and "Schitt's Creek" are currently under construction.

Each room is a replica of the famous television sets that became familiar to fans around the world.

RELATED: United flight diverts to remote island; stranded passengers given hotels, tours

For the "Seinfeld" room, guests will stay in a replica of Jerry Seinfeld’s New York City apartment. For the "Friends" room, guests will stay in Monica and Rachel's colorful apartment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Brenda and Otto Baum have created the "Sitcom Suites" where their Airbnb rentals are designed after television shows. (Hailey Bollinger)

"We came up with this idea three years ago [during] COVID quarantines," Brenda told FOX Television Stations. "We found ourselves watching old tv sitcoms."

The couple talked about what it would be like to live inside fictional television shows, and thus, the idea was born.

"We have two kids and thought, rather than get takeout and watch our favorite shows on the couch, how cool would it be to watch Seinfeld IN Seinfeld's apartment?! And if no one else liked the idea, we'd have a really cool date night spot," she continued.

SEINFELD -- "The Finale: Part 1&2" Episode 23 & 24 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jerry Seinfeld as himself, Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer (Photo by Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Expand

Brenda said her husband is a property developer and has renovated many apartments. The couple said it has been challenging to recreate the sitcoms.

"The biggest challenge in creating these units is that we had to fit these apartment layouts you see on TV, into the current footprint we are given," Brenda explained.

So far, the Airbnb rooms have attracted many potential guests.

"It truly is a one-of-a-kind experience and that's exactly what we were trying to achieve," Brenda added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.