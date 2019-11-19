Couple found murdered in Plano apartment complex identified

article

The man and woman found dead in their Plano home have been identified.

Theresa Coomes, 71, and Jimmy Farris, 72, were found with deadly knife wounds at the Collin Creek Apartment complex on Monday.

Plano police were asked to make a welfare check at the home after personal belongings of the two were found in the cars of Cynthia Wingate and Carmen Moreno. Sheriff's deputies near Waco found stolen items and a knife covered in blood during a traffic stop.

As of right now, the women have not been charged with murder. They are facing other charges.