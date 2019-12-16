Couple beaten, robbed by masked men during Tarrant County home invasion

Police in Dalworthington Gardens say a couple was beaten a robbed by two men in ski masks during a home invasion.

Police say two men in ski masks broke into a home in the 3600 block of Gardenia Road around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The two men tied up a woman who was home. Police say they waited for her husband to get home and hit him over the head with a baseball bat before ransacking the house.

Police say the woman was able to break out of the duct tape and called 911 around 7 p.m. for help.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are reviewing doorbell cameras. A description of the suspects has not been released.