Counselor for Grayson County juvenile sex offenders arrested for child porn

A counselor who worked with juvenile sex offenders in Grayson County has been arrested for child pornography.

Jonathan Neece, 37, is charged on 10 different counts.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said he is a licensed professional counselor who specializes in counseling juvenile sex offenders. He was hired as a sub-contractor for the county to work with kids who are on probation.

Authorities started investigating him after another county employee found images of young boys performing sex acts in the recycling bin on his work computer. Neece was also in some of the inappropriate photos.

According to search documents, Neece would gain the trust of his underage victims in order to sexually exploit them. He took sexually inappropriate pictures of boys who were in his custody, sometimes without their knowledge.

“Yes, this guy was vetted five or six years ago when he started his business relationship with Grayson County, but sometimes these types of people are hard to spot,” the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page.

Neece also has a private practice in Richardson that was searched, along with his home in McKinney. He has previously held offices in Collin, Dallas and Denton counties.

The sheriff’s office has set up a hotline and encourages any other potential victims to call 903-813-5280.

Neece is being held in the Grayson County with a $750,000 bond.