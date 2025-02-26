2 Costco locations to open in North Texas next month

article

The Brief Costco is opening new stores in Prosper and Weatherford next month. The Prosper store will open March 14 The Weatherford store will open on March 15.



Costco is opening several new stores next month, including two in North Texas.

North Texas Costco Opening in March

The two new Costco locations will be in Prosper and Weatherford.

The Prosper store is located along US 380. It will open March 14, according to the company's website.

The Weatherford Costco is located on the northwest corner of I-20 and Center Point Road. It will open March 15.

Other Costco Stores Opening

What's next:

Other stores are set to open in Brentwood, California; Highland, California; Genesee County, Michigan; and Sharon, Massachusetts, in March 2025.

Stores are expected to open in April on Stuart, Florida and Minami Alps in Japan.

Another Costco is expected to open this year in Ardeer, Austrailia.

Costco Sales

By the numbers:

Costco's January sales results reported net sales of $19.51 billion for the retail month of January, which is a 9.2% increase from last year.The retailer currently operates 897 warehouses worldwide.

The company's next earnings call and sales results will be released on March 6.