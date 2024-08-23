Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: McDonald's)

McDonald's drink-focused spin-off CosMc's opened its first Fort Worth location on Friday.

The new store located on McPherson Boulevard in southern Fort Worth is just the latest location to open in North Texas.

It will be the fourth CosMc's in North Texas as McDonald's experiments with the new chain with customizable drinks and some food options.

The new location is the first to have a full outdoor lobby and covered patio.

10 locations are expected to open in Texas in 2024 in the DFW area and San Antonio.

The restaurants are part of a test by McDonald's in an attempt to keep up with locations like Starbucks and Dunkin'.

The Fort Worth location is giving away a free welcome drink for people who use the CosMc's app.

The new CosMc's is located at 5341 McPherson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76123.