Corsicana woman killed trying to walk between train cars

A Corsicana woman died after being hit by a train while trying to take a shortcut home.

The accident happened on the evening of July 8 near the railroad crossing on E. Powell Pike Road.

Corsicana police believe 27-year-old Derrowsha Carter stepped between two stationary train cars in an effort to get back home to her nearby apartment.

She didn’t realize the Union Pacific Railroad train had been backing up and pulling forward as train cars were being unloaded. It pulled forward again just as she stepped between them, police said.

Carter suffered life-threatening lower body injuries, including a leg amputation. First responders had to apply a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries on Wednesday.

The accident is still under investigation.

Corsicana is located about 60 miles south of Dallas in Navarro County.