Corsicana police investigate shooting of two women, one pregnant

The Brief Two women, including one who is six months pregnant, were shot Sunday night in Corsicana. The pregnant victim is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her stomach, while the other woman was treated for an arm wound and released. Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred in a front yard, and are seeking suspects.



Two women, one of whom is six months pregnant, were shot in Corsicana on Sunday night, police said.

What we know:

Corsicana police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. 31st Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found two women at the scene who had been shot. One of the victims, who police said is six months pregnant, sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach. She remains in the ICU in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the arm and has since been released from the hospital.

Dig deeper:

A neighbor told police his family was cooking in their front yard when he started hearing what he believed were "fireworks." He told police he looked toward the noises and saw flashes coming from the street. He then saw the two women, who had been shot, trying to get into the house.

Investigators are working to obtain surveillance video and other evidence to identify and locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the suspects and victims knew each other.