Corsicana police chase DWI suspect doing 'donuts' at local park

The Brief A Corsicana DWI suspect led police on a wild chase through Bunert Park on Wednesday afternoon. Police used a "tactical maneuver" to spin out the 38-year-old female driver's vehicle. The driver faces charges including DWI and evading arrest.



A Corsicana DWI suspect led police on a wild chase through a park on Wednesday.

FOX 4 viewer Grace Blagg was in the area and recorded a portion of the chase.

Corsicana Bunert Park Police Chase

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, police received multiple 911 calls for a person driving recklessly inside Bunert Park.

When officers arrived, they saw a female suspect doing "donuts" and driving in circles in a grassy area of the park, with visitors and children nearby.

Police say the suspect ignored commands from officers and attempts to safety stop the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. A pursuing officer "executed a tactical maneuver," which caused the suspects vehicle to spin out and hit a telephone pole.

Officers then used their vehicles to pin the suspect's vehicle and prevent her from escaping despite her attempts to flee.

Police say the driver, a 38-year-old woman, was shirtless and showing signs of extreme intoxication.

She was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital. The woman will eventually be transported to the Navarro County Jail to be arraigned.

She will face driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle charges.

Three police vehicles were damaged. No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The woman involved in the incident has not been identified.