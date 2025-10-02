Corsicana domestic violence shelter destroyed by fire

article

The Brief A major fire destroyed the Corsicana House of Refuge, a shelter for women and children escaping domestic violence. Everyone who was staying at the shelter, including eight children, safely escaped the 2 a.m. blaze. The nonprofit organization that runs the shelter said monetary donations are the best way to help the families at this point and support rebuilding efforts.



A large fire destroyed a domestic violence shelter for women and children in Corsicana.

Corsicana House of Refuge Fire

What we know:

According to Corsicana officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at the Corsicana House of Refuge on W. Collin Street.

While everyone made it out safely, the blaze destroyed the building. A total of five families, including eight children, were displaced.

Dig deeper:

Compassion Corsicana’s House of Refuge was founded in 1985 to help women and children in Navarro County escape domestic violence.

It offers families shelter with private rooms, emotional and financial support, counseling and legal services, and more.

What they're saying:

"The House of Refuge has long stood as a beacon of hope for survivors of domestic violence, offering safety, healing, and a path toward self-sufficiency for women, men, and children abuse. This city stands together in times of crisis. We will work hand in hand with our partners to help the House of Refuge recover and continue its mission of service," the city of Corsicana said in a news release.

What you can do:

Several charitable organizations have already stepped up to help the families who were living at the shelter.

Members of the community have also dropped off more than enough supplies to help them with their immediate needs.

Compassion Corsicana said the best way for people to continue supporting those families and to help the shelter rebuild is to make a monetary donation on its website, with "The House of Refuge" noted in the donation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.