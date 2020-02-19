Coronavirus causing shipment delays in bridal dresses and other wedding day necessities

More than 2,000 people have died from the coronavirus that originated in China.

The risk assessment - on a global level - from the World Health Organization remains at high.

Economic effects from the virus can already be felt here in North Texas.

Some bridal shops are seeing shipment delays in dresses and other wedding day necessities.

This is an is an industry-wide issue. Brides with weddings into the fall should especially take note.

“The coronavirus is real, and its effects are real on our industry especially,” said Jenny Cline, co-owner of Stardust Celebrations.

Few things are as time sensitive as a wedding dress.

“These gowns are Robert Bullock. His factory is in china. I just heard from them today, as a matter of fact, outlining what they think their delays are going to be,” Cline said.

The coronavirus, which is still making people sick and extending factory closures in China well beyond the Chinese New Year.

“I think people, up until now, have put two and two together and say, “Oh my gosh, this may affect me,” Cline added.

She said a lot of designers, even the American and Canadian ones, get their fabric in China.

Then add to the equation the coronavirus-related shipping delays, and it means the bridal industry has to get creative to make sure every dress arrives with enough time for necessary alterations, which can take weeks.

“Changing, moving, giving priority to the wedding date rather than when it was ordered and when it was confirmed to ship,” Cline explained. “So that, on a national scale, as you can imagine, is a little complicated.”

Bridesmaids dresses aren’t immune.

Those are often made in China too.

Cline’s advice to brides is “not to panic.”

She said there are positive signs ahead.

“Factories are starting to re-open, staff is reappearing again. Factories are not up to full production, so there will be some delays, but we are talking about weeks and not months,” Cline said.