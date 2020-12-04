Corinth police looking for man who robbed local Domino’s

article

Police in the Denton County of Corinth are looking for an armed robber.

The man used a gun to hold up the Domino’s pizza shop on Corinth Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

A surveillance photo shows him wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, a face mask and gloves.

Workers could only describe a dark-colored sedan as the getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corinth Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.