Corinth hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
CORINTH, Texas - A hit-and-run in Corinth early Tuesday morning left a pedestrian dead and police searching for a suspect.
What we know:
The fatal accident occurred at around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 in the 4900 block of I-35E on the northbound side of the highway.
Corinth Police say a driver hit a pedestrian, who later died.
The crash caused significant traffic delays as first responders worked to manage the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not determined the name of the suspect or the circumstances that led to the accident.
What you can do:
Corinth Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact Officer Craig Barnhart at (940) 279-1514 or craig.barnhart@corinthtx.gov.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Corinth Police Department.