Corinth hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

The Brief Corinth Police are asking for help finding the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run. The accident occurred on Tuesday, June 23, at around 2:50 a.m. in the 4900 block of I-35E. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Officer Craig Barnhart at (940) 279-1514 or craig.barnhart@corinthtx.gov.



A hit-and-run in Corinth early Tuesday morning left a pedestrian dead and police searching for a suspect.

What we know:

The fatal accident occurred at around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 in the 4900 block of I-35E on the northbound side of the highway.

Corinth Police say a driver hit a pedestrian, who later died.

The crash caused significant traffic delays as first responders worked to manage the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined the name of the suspect or the circumstances that led to the accident.

What you can do:

Corinth Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact Officer Craig Barnhart at (940) 279-1514 or craig.barnhart@corinthtx.gov.